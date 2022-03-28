On March 20, 2022, Eleanor “Ellie” Duffy, age 91, gained her well deserved angel wings.
Ellie was born Eleanor May Dark on May 26, 1930 in Salina, New York, to Walter and Mabel Dark.
At age 10, Eleanor experienced tragedy when her mother unexpectedly died of a ruptured appendix. Whenever she spoke of her mother’s death, Eleanor always couched it in, “she died 6 months before penicillin was invented.” We believe her mother’s death was the foundation for Eleanor’s caring nature and future career choice as a nurse.
In 1944, Arizona became Eleanor’s full time home when the family moved to Phoenix. She graduated from Phoenix Union High School followed by acceptance into Good Samaritan Hospital’s School of Nursing, where she served as class president for the the Class of 1951.
Eleanor worked as a Surgical Nurse at Good Samaritan Hospital for a number of years. During that time she met the love of her life, George Harold Duffy. They married on December 11, 1955. They shared a busy life together and had many close friends. Eleanor cared for “Duffy” through multiple bouts of cancer until his death in 1996.
After the birth of her son, and only child, Mark, Eleanor moved between working for Anesthesia and Surgeon groups, negotiating her salary, and mandating the option to bring a playpen and her baby to her job. She was respected for her work ethic and was never turned down. The last 15 years of her nursing career she worked for Dr. MacGregor, a family friend.
Eleanor was loved by all for her pleasant demeanor and generous spirit. She was artistic and a gifted painter. She had many of her portraits hanging in her own home and her paintings were in demand by all her family and friends. Eleanor had endless energy and was at the ready to assist with any request for help. After retirement she filled her time with worldwide travel, volunteerism, and driving friends to doctors appointments. In her 80’s, Eleanor volunteered at the local retirement home every Saturday “to help the old people with Bingo.”
Unfortunately, Eleanor’s last years of life were affected by Dementia and she was no longer able to live independently. In June of 2020, Eleanor moved into Powell Place in Payson where she lived just a few miles from her son. She was loved by the staff, and was known for pulling out her nursing skill and instincts to help comfort fellow residents in their time of need.
Her inability to critically reason and loss of short term memory was a source of frustration for Eleanor. Dementia robbed her of one of her greatest pleasures, the ability to read and to comprehend a book. In her final few days, she called it like it was - she knew she was dying and told us it was “time to close the book” and move on.
Well Ellie, if life were a book, yours would have been worthy of an all night read. A Pulitzer Prize winner. And no book is complete until you’ve read the ending.
Eleanor was preceded in death by her husband “Duffy”, and her brothers, Donald Dark and Mike Drew. She is survived by her “sonny boy” Mark Duffy (Payson), his wife Susie, granddaughter, Taylor Duffy (Phoenix), step-grandchildren Kim Myers (Denver) and Ben Myers (Mesa) and her 4 legged grandchildren Sox, Duke and Gizmo; along with many nieces, nephews and close friends.
A celebration of life gathering will be held at Messinger Indian School Mortuary, 7601 E. Indian School Rd., Scottsdale AZ on Thursday, March 31st at 11 a.m. Food and drink will be provided. Please dress as you would dress to visit Eleanor at her home.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, we ask that you honor Eleanor’s life by enriching your own life with one of her most loved activities: Take the time to sit quietly and read a book, share a bottle of wine with friends, or indulge in a full dish of ice cream in the evening.
