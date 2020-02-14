Devoted Wife and Mother
Elida, who resided in Payson, Arizona, passed away at the age of 82. Born in Houston, Texas, Elida will be remembered for her devotion to her family and friends. Anyone that came into contact with Elida would agree that she was a selfless individual, she put God and her family first in all matters. Elida taught her children to love, but also gave them the gift of quiet perseverance. Elida worked for Motorola for 10 years as a group leader, serving on important government projects. She will also be remembered for her boisterous laugh, strength, fantastic cooking, and her ability to bring people together, she will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of meeting her.
Elida is survived by her husband of 63 years, Robert T. Castillo; children: Robert J. Castillo Jr., Estella R. Castillo, David A. Castillo, Andrew R. Castillo, and Rodrigo E. Castillo; grandchildren: Robert Castillo III, Anthony Castillo, Ben Whitneybell, Chad Taylor, Alexander Castillo, and Danielle Castillo.
Viewing will take place Wednesday, Feb. 19 from 5-7 p.m. at Wyman Funeral Home, 115 S. Country Club Dr., Mesa, AZ 85210. Funeral service will be held Thursday, Feb. 20 at St. Anne’s Catholic Church, 440 E. Elliot Rd., Gilbert, AZ 85234. Rosary will begin at 9:30 a.m., with the Mass beginning at 10 a.m.
