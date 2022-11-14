Elizabeth Ann Winter, 73, passed away in Scottsdale, AZ, on Oct. 27, 2022. Elizabeth was born on Jan. 19th, 1949, in Louisville, KY. Elizabeth was married to Alvin J. Martin for 28 years. Al passed away in 2014. Elizabeth is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Kathryn and Scott Whittaker, as well as her niece Jessica Crozier, husband Brett Crozier, grand niece Emma and grand nephew Mason, and by her nephew, Geoffrey Whittaker.
Elizabeth was a licensed attorney since 1975, in Tenn. as well as Arizona. Her training and expertise extended to civil law, real estate law, family law, mediation and arbitration. Elizabeth was a practicing member of the AZ State Bar, and served as past president of the Maricopa Alternative Dispute Resolution Assoc., AZ Dispute Resolution Assoc., and Maricopa Association of Family Mediators. Elizabeth was recognized in the publication of Outstanding Young Women of America for two consecutive years; and she was quoted in Who’s Who of American Women. Elizabeth recently became an AZ Realtor, with Triple Creek Realty, in Pine, AZ. Elizabeth was past president of several Lutheran church councils. In Payson, Elizabeth enjoyed membership with the AZ Archaeology Society and the Payson Garden Club. Elizabeth was a poet, hiker, kayaker, lover of nature, as well as her family and friends.
A Celebration of Life for Elizabeth A. Winter will be held in Scottsdale, AZ, on Sunday, November 27th. In lieu of flowers, any donation to Hospice of the Valley or a cancer organization of your choice is greatly appreciated.
