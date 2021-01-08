Ella Louise Hatfield, 89, of Payson, Arizona, passed away peacefully in her sleep on December 21, 2020.
Ella was born to parents Bernard (Barney) and Sophia Schler on August 2, 1931, in Booneville, Missouri. She moved to Phoenix at a young age with her parents and two brothers, Jacob and Bill Schler.
She met her husband Clayton at Phoenix College, and they were married in 1951. Together they raised three children, Dave, LaVonne, & Bruce.
Ella and Clayton enjoyed helping youth and spent a great deal of time supporting the sports programs at Carl Hayden high school.
Ella and Clayton retired in 1993 and moved permanently to her beloved Payson, where they helped found the Shepherd of the Pines Lutheran Church, where she remained active up to her death.
Ella is survived by her son Dave Hatfield and his wife Connie, daughter LaVonne Meyers and her husband Jim, and son Bruce Hatfield and his wife Becky.
Ella has nine grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.
All her children were proud to call her mom. She loved her family dearly and was a friend to all. She went to be with God and will be greatly missed by those of us she has left behind.
