Ella Mae Scott

Our beautiful mother, Ella Mae Scott passed on November 17, 2019. Born May 2, 1927 in Bowling Green, Kentucky. She is survived by her son Alan Buskill, daughter Ruby Schneider and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, The Bournes, The Bilyks and The Boumas. Services will be at Messinger Payson Funeral Home on Saturday, November 30th at 1:00 p.m.

