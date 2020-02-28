Ellenja Placek Perry passed away February 16, 2020 after a short battle with cancer. She was born October 13, 1956 to Dr. Louis and Marilyn Placek in Omaha, NE. She attended Duchesne Academy in Omaha and graduated from Pratt School in 1974. She married Randy Perry in 1978 and together they had two daughters. They loved Payson and made it their home in 1980.
Ellie worked at Community Presbyterian Child Learning Center and taught ballet at TNT Dancers for many years. She also worked in the Ace Hardware Nursery and at Plant Fair. She later volunteered for Payson Community Kids and at the food bank. She considered all the children she taught and cared for as her own.
She was a devoted mother and grandmother, both to her own children and to many of their friends. She loved gardening, dancing, and she loved her home and her town. She was a regular caller on KMOG and was well known for her gift of gab and her sense of humor. She was an unforgettable woman and was loved by so many. Those who knew her could count themselves lucky.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her niece. She is survived by daughters Charmaine Perry and Emily Perry (James Bryl); grandchildren Baisia Brown, Aydan Graziano, Jaxon Bryl, Blue Sky Brown, and Kylee Edwardson Johnson; siblings Marissha, Barbara and Thomas Placek; former companion Steven (Pete) LeMonier; nieces and nephews as well as countless friends and relatives.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Payson March 7, 2020. For details, please contact the family at crperry1@gmail.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!