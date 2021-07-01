After a short battle with can-cer, Rick passed away at Banner Hospice with his wife Karen of 53 years, and daughters, Jami and Tonia by his side. Rick was born in Whittier, California and moved to Arizona in 1965. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Blanche Johnson (Rustic Woods); and his two older brothers, John and David. Rick is survived by his wife Karen, daughters Jami (Steve) and Tonia; three grandchildren and one great-granddaughter and many nephews and nieces.
Rick was a 1967 graduate of Payson High School, and after high school he went to work for the Arizona Highway Department where he worked for five years. He then decided to follow in the path of his two older brothers and enter a career in law enforcement. During his career, he spent time with the Payson Police Department. In December 2010 he retired from Maricopa Integrated Health Systems and Security Services as a Lieutenant.
Rick’s greatest joy in life came from spending time with his family. He loved big family vacations and an occasional barbeque with the grandkids. He also enjoyed traveling the roads of Arizona with his wife as well as RVing throughout the U.S. In his retirement years, Rick volunteered with Lost Dutchman State Park and the Apache Junction Food Bank. He was a member of Arizona Hi Lo RV Club, The Apache Junction Elks Club, The Family History Society of Arizona, and First Families of Arizona, as well as being a former member of Friends of Lost Dutchman State Park.
One of his favorite pastimes was spent around the campfire with friends and family where he would share his love of jokes and was never at a loss for coming up with a jingle for any situation.
Rick will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society www.cancer.org
