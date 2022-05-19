It is with great sadness to announce that Erica Joyce Licavoli Sexton, 51, of Tonto Basin, Arizona, passed away at home on April 21, 2022, with her husband and children by her side.
Erica was born on November 15th, 1970 in Heidelberg, Germany and lived in Escanaba, Michigan until 1983, when her family moved to Pine, AZ. She graduated from Payson High School in 1989 and on October 7th, 1989, Erica married the love of her life, Ronnie Sexton. They lived in Round Valley on the Sexton Lucky Dog Ranch, and then moved to Payson until 1998. They relocated to Tonto Basin, Az. where they continued raising their children and built their dream home and backyard.
Erica was a happy, fun, big hearted, and loving person. She was the type of person that would go out of her way to help someone less fortunate and always thought about others before herself. If she knew you were sick, she was the first person to call you up and ask how you were doing and pray with you.
She spent many years being a part of Pop Warner Football and Cheer as well as the cheer coach at Payson High School, and despite being sick, she enjoyed every minute of it. She had a green thumb and loved baking, cooking, and crafts. She did floral arrangements and bouquets for numerous weddings for friends and family members. Each holiday that came, no matter how she was feeling, she made sure that she decorated the house on not only the inside, but the outside as well. The decorations that she put up were not usually bought from the store, but things that she had put her heart and soul into and made by hand. During Halloween, kids from Tonto Basin would stop by just to see what she had added that year and sometimes they would even get scared.
Erica kept fighting and lived each day for her husband, children, and grandchildren. She had Faith and Strength that kept her here to see her grandchildren Case and Messer come into the world and bonded with them the first few years of their childhood, which was irreplaceable to her.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Ronnie Lee Sexton, their two children Cody Sexton (Kim) of Tonto Basin, AZ, Collette Sexton (Travis) of Tonto Basin, AZ, her two grandsons Case and Messer, brothers Tony Licavoli (Heather) of Prescott, AZ, Vince Licavoli of Colorado Springs, CO, parents Vince and Brenda Licavoli of Millington, MI, and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. She is predeceased by her maternal grandparents Crystal and Robert Sebert, her paternal grandparents Sam and Catherine Licavoli, and her mother-in-law, Collette Sexton.
There will be a celebration of life on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at 10:00 am to honor her. The celebration will take place at the Christian Fellowship Church located at 137 Stephens Way, Tonto Basin, AZ.
Come gather to share memories and the life of Erica. A luncheon will be served after in her honor. Please wear purple or floral attire to celebrate her.
