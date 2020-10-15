Ernie Hatcher, age 72, went home to Jesus on September 26, 2020, at his home in Strawberry, Arizona.
Ernie died of a sudden heart attack.
He was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma on April 14, 1948, to Arley A. Hatcher and Frances Pravdik Hatcher.
Ernie’s early years were in Tulsa. He participated in class plays while attending Will Rogers H.S. and especially enjoyed being on the swim team. During his senior year, his family moved to Phoenix, AZ, where he graduated from West High.
He worked at the YMCA (WSI and Leader Examiner). He loved his scuba diving experience through the Y.
He was married in 1968. Ernie’s two children, Brent and Jana, came from this marriage.
He was proud to receive his private pilot’s certificate in 1970.
In 1971, Ernie joined the Phoenix Police Department. He retired with honor 20 years later in 1991, having worked in various departments, meeting his heartfelt goal to help people, to serve, and to protect.
Ernie married his wife Mary in 1983. They enjoyed traveling together on their motorcycle and later in the van with their precious dog, Tawni. The Canadian Rockies were awesome!
Ernie held many varied and interesting, even fun, jobs after retiring from police work, including: private security, Payson school bus driver, Sequoia NPS as Motor Vehicle Operator, shuttle bus driver at Grand Canyon NP and Grand Canyon West (Hualapai Reservation).
He finally retired fully in 2015.
Nature’s beauties, hiking, hunting, fishing, and other outdoor activities were all special to him. He enjoyed any family gatherings with his children, grandsons, and the steady companionship of his wife. Ernie was always ready to join in and participate wholeheartedly!
Ernie worked on his (older) vehicles all his life. He had an interest in correcting whatever was not working properly, even in motel rooms!
He also was active in organizations, such as the Blue Knights (law enforcement motorcycle club), of which he was a co-founder and officer of AZ 1. Ernie was devoted to NRA and CERT.
Motorcycling, 4-wheeling, driving cars spiritedly, and watching NASCAR racing as well as Tour de France bicycle races, were favorite pastimes.
Ernie loved Jesus and was active in Mountain Bible Church’s Disciples class. He was calm, patient, accepting, non-critical of others, kind, and a good-natured fellow. He was always eager to help and gave folks the benefit of the doubt, believing the best of us all! We will miss him.
Ernie is preceded in death by his parents, sister Christine Dungan, many aunts and uncles, and a cousin.
He is survived by his wife Mary Grace Aamot Hatcher; sister Rosalyn Studarus; children Brent Aaron Hatcher and Jana Lynn Hatcher; grandsons Zachary Allen Arley-Joseph Moore and Logan Michael Moore; two brothers-in-law; one aunt; numerous nieces and nephews; multiple cousins; and many beloved friends.
A service is scheduled for Monday, November 30th, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at: Mountain Bible Church, 302 E. Rancho Road, Payson, AZ 85541. Family condolence cards may be sent to Mary Hatcher at: PO Box 748, Pine, AZ 85544.
