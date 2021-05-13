Ernie Engle, born July 8, 1955, in Payson, passed unexpectedly May 6, 2021 in Payson. Ernie is preceded in death by his wife Yvonne Engle, his mother Eva Engle and his sister Rose Lewis. He is survived by five children: sons, Christopher, Byron, Keith; daughters, Tabitha and Heidi; 13 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren; and has one surviving sister from Camp Verde, Theresa May Coleman.
Ernie lived most of his life in Payson. He worked at the sawmill, and after the mill shut down, he worked at the Mazatzal Casino as security.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, May 15, 2021 at the Tonto Apache gym at 10:00 a.m. Graveside services to follow.
