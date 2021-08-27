Ernie Pritchard, 81, passed away August 18, 2021. Ernie is survived by his son Rocky Milner - wife Valerie Milner, and daughters Tracy Ardrey – husband Dan, Terry Rascon Pritchard – wife Cindy. Ernie was blessed with 9 grandsons and ten great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by his wife of 43 years Lane Pritchard and son Robin Milner.
Ernie was born in Elgin, Illinois December 7th, 1939 to HW and June Pritchard. He grew up in Wickenburg, AZ and graduated high school in Phoenix. He joined the marines right out of high school and began his lifelong love affair with flying and electronics of any kind.
Ernie was known to many as Big “E” and then later in life as “Poppa” to one and all as he
was a giant of a man who always wanted to lend a helping hand. He wanted to fix whatever was broken for anyone he came across. He wore many hats during his lifetime – business owner, entrepreneur, restauranteur, corporate pilot, flight instructor, electronics engineer, he built planes and he never stopped learning.
Ernie’s departure from this world has left us all with many happy and grand memories.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!