Esther Elaine Lewis LeSueur, 80, passed away Feb. 13, 2020 in St. George, Utah. She was born Aug. 20, 1939 in Mesa, Ariz. to Samuel Sheldon Lewis and Ellenor Emma Clark Lewis.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 in St. George, Utah. Elaine will be laid to rest at 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at the Mesa Cemetery in Mesa, Ariz.
Condolences may be shared at mcmillanmortuary.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!