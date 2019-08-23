Eunice Lillian Lien, 99, of Payson, passed away at home on Aug. 18, 2019. She was born Aug. 26, 1920 to Bertha and Alfred Waxdahl of Clark County, S.D.
She married Lloyd Leland Lien on Nov. 18, 1944 in Bradley, S.D. They farmed in the Bradley area until 1956 when her husband’s arthritis necessitated them moving to Phoenix. Her husband worked for the Garrett Corporation and Eunice continued as a housewife and caretaker of children in her home. They were charter members of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Phoenix.
Eunice and Lloyd retired in 1980 and began spending their summers in South Dakota, returning to Arizona for the winters. Lloyd passed away in 1988.
Eunice began spending her winters with her daughter, Sharry, in Payson in 1992, eventually moving there full-time. Eunice was a devoted and active member of Mount Cross Lutheran Church in Payson for as long as she was able to attend.
Eunice was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd; her son, Randy; parents and siblings.
She is survived by her daughters, Sharry Lien of Payson and Candace Burns of Phoenix; son, Bruce (Patti) Lien of Watertown, S.D.; sister-in-law, Mary Waxdahl of Clark, S.D.; grand-children, Kerri (Chris) Lynch, Nick (Trina) Lien, Dalton (Danielle) Lien of South Dakota and Brady, Thomas and Kris Burns of Phoenix. She was also blessed with 11 great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 24 at Mount Cross Lutheran Church in Payson. Interment will be held at Green Acres Memorial Gardens in Scottsdale.
