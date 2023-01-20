Eura Capitolia “Cap” Sutter was born on a farm in Waterloo, Alabama on October 7, 1922 to her parents Bessie Lee Mansel Craven and Esley Andrew Craven. She was then followed by six siblings Juanita, Larry, Doyle, Arnie, Jerry, and Horace. Cap spoke often of her memories working in the cotton fields with her dad and siblings and recalled wearing dresses made from potato sacks. As you can imagine, being the oldest girl, she was also a second caregiver to her younger siblings which was a great help to her mom. Cap learned how to cook, can, sew, and garden. The family moved to Arkansas, where at the age of 21 in 1943, she met and married her first husband J.W. Boroughs and had their first son Bobby. Soon after they moved to Tennessee and had their daughter Shelley, who died in infancy, daughter Sylvia, son Ronnie, and son J.W. Jr., who also died in infancy. In her late 20’s, Cap moved to Arizona with Bobby, Sylvia and Ronnie thanks to a family friend, Mr. Ford, who was making the trip out to Arizona and had room in the bed of his pickup truck along with several other people. Cap spoke of this memory often and recalled pulling over at night so Mr. Ford could sleep briefly, and the others could stretch their legs under the blanket of stars above them. In Arizona, Cap worked the cotton farms in Buckeye with her parents and family, who had already moved there. Eventually, she became a waitress and while working at a Phoenix diner in 1958, met the love of her life, Berten “Bert” M. Sutter. They married shortly after in 1959, and together they had two daughters, Theresa and Bessie, and raised all of the kids in their Phoenix home. In the late 1970’s Bert and Cap purchased land in Pine, Arizona and loved spending as much time up there as they could with dear friend Edna Blake and her family. Cap and Bert’s kids and grandkids would come up to camp with them making memories to last a lifetime. Eventually Bert and Cap permanently moved to Pine in 1981 before Bert’s passing in 1982. It was at that time that she got her first driver’s license, and worked as a waitress at the Cool Pines Cafe until in her 80’s when she worked at the Pine Senior Center. Cap was also a member of the Payson Church of the Nazarene. Throughout her extensive lifetime Cap was an avid book reader, crochet and quilt maker, gardener and canner, she walked for exercise well into her 90’s, and she knew the bible from front to back. She still was reading her bible until the very end when God called her to heaven at the age of 100 years and 3 months on January 7, 2023.
Survivors include her brother Jerry and wife Margie Craven, children Bobby and wife Gaye Boroughs, Theresa Soto, and Bessie Nyhart in addition to 10 grandkids, 15 great grandkids, 5 great great grandkids, and many nieces and nephews.
