Eva Jacobs, born to Urbana and Rose Falcone. She married Bob Jacobs in 1968. They moved to Payson in 1991.
Eva was in an all girls band when she was 13. She became a nurse before she married Bob. She was a Red Hat lady and was very supported and involved in Pro-Life and dedicated her life to this cause.
She will be interred to Rhode Island. She will certainly be missed.
Services will be held at St. Philip the Apostle Church on Sept. 30, 10:30 a.m.
