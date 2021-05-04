Evalyn H. Gurney, 89, of Mitchell, SD formerly of Arizona, died Sunday, April 18, 2021 unexpectedly at Avera Queen of Peace Hospital in Mitchell. A memorial service will be held privately with immediate family. Arrangements by Bittner Funeral Chapel in Mitchell.
Evalyn was born October 19, 1931 in Jersey City, NJ to Arthur B and Eva M Hartung. She graduated from Montclair State College in 1951 and received her Master of Arts from the University of Albany in 1973.
Evalyn was a devoted wife to Charles (Bill) W Gurney for 63 years.
Evalyn retired in 1991, having been an English teacher with Shenendehowa Central Schools since 1970. She enjoyed traveling the country as Wagon Master of the Holiday Ramblers, loved bowling, puzzles, crosswords, and of course, reading.
She is survived by her children, Judy (Mark) Hooper, Pam (Tim) Mullican, Susan (Troy) Martin, William (Tracie) Gurney, 9 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren, with one on the way.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Bill, and brother, Arthur E Hartung.
Contributions can be made to the Pine Strawberry Fire Dept/EMS.
Pine-Strawberry Fire Dept.
P.O. Box 441
Pine, AZ 85544
