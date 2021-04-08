Evelyn Arline Mayer was born June 7, 1936 in Auburn, CA. She was the only child of Raymond & Ruth Jones. Early in her childhood she spent time in Connecticut, later she moved to Montana and settled in Kingman, AZ where she completed high school. She attended Cosmetology school and worked in Kingman for several years. During her career she owned several cosmetology businesses and was an instructor of cosmetology at Idaho State University. She met her future husband, Lynn when he scheduled an appointment with her to have his beard dyed red because he lost a bet. She married Lynn Mayer and traveled with him all over the US, Canada and South America. Eventually, their travels brought them to Payson, AZ where they would raise their family. Evelyn is survived by her children Robert Mayer, Sean (Joni) Mayer, Erin (Jimmy) Ellis and grandchildren Jessica Mayer, Dirk Mayer, Erin Mayer, Tyler Mayer, Lacey Boyle and Stoney Ellis. She has 7 great-grandchildren.
Evelyn is preceded in death by Lynn Mayer (spouse), Kali Mayer (granddaughter), Laura Mayer (granddaughter). Evelyn loved restoring aged things, be it flipping a house or revitalizing an antique. To all who knew her best, they will attest she possessed a talent to tell a great story and keep everyone entertained and laughing. She will be missed. Services will be private. Evelyn will be laid to rest in Lund, Idaho. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!