Longtime Payson resident Evelyn L. Evans passed away peacefully May 16, 2021 surrounded by her loving family.
Evelyn was born at home November 27, 1925 in Pearl, Illinois, the youngest of the 10 children of Maude and Dolph Turner. All of her brothers and sisters pre-deceased her, as did her husband Charles Evans in 1994, and her son Donald Evans in 1993.
A gourmet cook, Evelyn and her husband ‘’Chuck’’ were the proprietors of 6 different Dairy Queens, Wine and Cheese Stores, and restaurants in Ohio and Arizona. They purchased the Payson “Small Cafe,” which served breakfast and lunches, and moved to Payson to run it together, turning it into a cute destination cafe and adding scrumptious dinners to the menu several nights a week.
The entire family helped in the various food establishments as they grew up working as cashiers, bookkeepers, waiters, ice cream sundae makers, and janitors. “All you could eat’’ ice cream was definitely a side benefit to working for Evelyn and her husband!
After selling the “Small Cafe,” Evelyn worked in the bakery department of Bashas’ for several years earning the nickname “Salty’’ for a hilarious mixup of salt and sugar. After retiring from Bashas’, she continued her food related activities doing demonstrations in various grocery stores in Payson.
Evelyn was an active member of the Red Hat Society, the Business and Professional Women’s Assoc., and was a Deacon of the Mountain Bible Church. Her favorite hobbies included cooking for the family, reading, sewing and gardening in her younger years.
Surviving children include Karen Wilson-Fontaine of Ca., Joanne Fetty of Ohio, William Lippincott of Ohio, and Susan Evans of Colo. She leaves behind 12 grieving grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren and step-grandchildren in Ohio, Arizona, California, Colorado and Australia.
Evelyn is fondly remembered for her warmth, generosity, encouragement, and patience by her many friends, as well as her family and will be greatly missed by all.
Evelyn was a supporter of the Central Arizona Humane Society, 605 W. Wilson Ct., Payson, AZ 85541 where she adopted her beloved cats. Memorial donations may be made there in her honor.
