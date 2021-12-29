Felix A. Ellis Dec 29, 2021 23 hrs ago 0 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Felix A. Ellis, 87, part-time Payson, AZ resident, died on Nov. 21, 2021 in his home in La Mesa, CA from multiple myeloma.He is survived by his wife Phyllis and daughter Sheila Holdway. Felix’s cremated ashes will be inurned at Miramar National Cemetery, San Diego, CA at a later date. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Felix A. Ellis Ca Payson Sheila Holdway Phyllis La Mesa Miramar Recommended for you × Add an entry as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only! Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Front Page Stories Annual event to honor veterans expands Town to pay up to $80,000 to fix Phoenix Street trails access point Auditor General blasts Pine-Strawberry school district’s administrative costs, oversight Sen. Rogers calls for return to ‘McCarthyism’ Rim Country to have rapid rehousing option for the homeless Latest Stories Annual event to honor veterans expands Town to pay up to $80,000 to fix Phoenix Street trails access point Auditor General blasts Pine-Strawberry school district’s administrative costs, oversight Sen. Rogers calls for return to ‘McCarthyism’ Rim Country to have rapid rehousing option for the homeless PFD gifts Blattner Pit a truck Vaccines work – but we’re woefully unprepared for Omicron Rim Country Camera Club makes donations Christmas comes early for Hellsgate fire with new truck Third time’s a charm for concert Latest Video Crystal Gayle Concert At Mazatzal Hotel & Casino Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Letters to the Editor Click 'Letters to the Editor' section headline above for full selection of latest letters to the editor Sign unacceptable Glad sign was changed Sign inappropriate Warming center Guest Comment Click 'Guest Comment' section headline above for full selection of latest guest comments Sen. Kelly advocates for veterans Parents: Don’t get tricked this Halloween by candy medicine mix-ups Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission wants to hear from you We need to prepare for other pandemics Columnists Eighty-nine years of slow but steady enlightenment A little time, a little work, and a few dollars increase house values – Part 3 A little time, a little work, and a few dollars increase house values – Part 2 A little time, a little work, and a few dollars increase house values The songs that filled my earliest days – Part 2 Click Here To See Discounts, Services And Offers Rim Country Health Rim Country Health Wilde Wealth Management Group Dr. Jaber Abawi Krispy Krunchy Chicken T Mobile Now Hiring Big O Tires God 411 Humane Society of Central Arizona Delicious Cafe Dueker Ranch Tax Credit Mazatzal Hotel & Casino RR Banner Health St. Vincent de Paul Food Bank Tax Credit NAPA Auto Parts Time Out Domestic Violence Shelter Tax Credit Miracle Ear Hearing Aid Center Business Directory Plant Fair Nursery Lacey's Dog Gone Grooming Salon Dr. Bob Gear Psalm Luke 2:14 Sawmill Theatres Pine Welding & Fabricating Pratt Heating & Cooling American Sales Ground Game Flooring Firewood - Yard Cleaning - Tree Trimming Chapman Auto Center Mazatzal Hotel & Casino West Valley Garage Cabinets Payson Plumbing Solutions Westwood Central Arizona Supply North Mechanical Winterholler Dentistry “There’s a DOCTOR Sawmill Theatres Brian Emery, HIS - Friedman ENT Wendy L. Larchick - Keller Williams Arizona Reality Friedman ENT, We’ve Moved! Friedman Plastics Now Open Having a hard time hearing? LOOK AT US GROW! Dr. Gail Turner, MD, FACC Dry Force - WE’RE HERE TO HELP Heart, Artery & Vein Institute, Uncle Herb's We Now Carry Pre-Packaged Ounces St. Vincent de Paul all winter clothing INTEGRATED MEDICAL SERVICES IN PAYSON
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!