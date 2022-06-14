Flay Phillip Randolph (June 15, 1928 - May 30, 2022) was born in Burton, Arizona to Oma and Phil Randolph. Flay served in the U.S. Navy by testing bombs at Bikini Atoll in the Marshall Islands during WWII, then at 19 years old, married the love of his life, Rachel Irene (nee Tucker), who was just 16 years old when they married. Flay was a successful cotton farmer in southwestern Arizona, where he and Irene raised their family. He was a storyteller extraordinaire, Southern Baptist deacon, and fisherman, and until the day he passed, Flay was never without his Stetson, cowboy boots, and a bolo tie.
Later in their lives, Flay and Irene enjoyed many years in Payson, Arizona and later, in Quartzsite, Arizona, where Flay worked as a realtor. Flay is survived by his son, Greg Randolph (Deborah), and his daughter, Sharon Cravens, nine grandchildren, and 27 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his brother, Dean Randolph, his wife, Rachel Irene, daughter, Sandra Wright, and granddaughters Denise and Rachel Cravens.
A memorial service will be held at Avondale Baptist Church, located at 1001 North Central Avenue, Avondale, Arizona 85323, on Saturday, June 18, at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Grand Canyon Pro-Rodeo Association, Buckeye, Arizona (http://www.gcpra.net/) or Holy Cross Hospice (https://holycrosshospice.com/contact/).
