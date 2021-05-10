Florence Jean Maaske was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. She passed away peacefully on May 1, 2021 at the age of 92.
She was born to Antone and Ella Valenta in Athens, Wisconsin on August 3rd, 1928. She married her husband Clarence of 50+ years in 1947. She is survived by her four children, Ken, Terry, Judy and Bill; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
In 1966 Florence and Clarence moved their family to Arizona where they were highly involved in their faith, their family and their friends.
Florence loved people! If you ever encountered her at a store or restaurant you most likely received a hug, an “I love you” and an invite to church, even if she had never met you before. She was a ferocious letter writer, often corresponding with hundreds of people across the country every month.
Funeral services are scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at the Shepherd of the Pines Church, 507 West Wade Lane Payson, AZ 85541. Viewing begins at 10 a.m. prior to the service. A luncheon and memorial will be held at the church immediately following the service. All friends are welcome.
Donations in Florence’s memory may be made to Shepherd of the Pines Church.
