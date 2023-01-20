Florence Rigby

Florence Rigby, 95, of Payson, AZ formerly from Irvington, NJ departed her loving family on October 11, 2022. She was born to the late Angelo Bordogna and Margaret Bordogna on September 17, 1927.

Florence was a mother to Donna Anderson, Cynthia Cordaro, Florence Zurawski, and Eva Russo. She raised her children with love and devotion in Irvington, NJ with her husband, George Rigby. As a medical transcriber at Irvington General Hospital, Florence was known for her professionalism.

