Florence Rigby, 95, of Payson, AZ formerly from Irvington, NJ departed her loving family on October 11, 2022. She was born to the late Angelo Bordogna and Margaret Bordogna on September 17, 1927.
Florence was a mother to Donna Anderson, Cynthia Cordaro, Florence Zurawski, and Eva Russo. She raised her children with love and devotion in Irvington, NJ with her husband, George Rigby. As a medical transcriber at Irvington General Hospital, Florence was known for her professionalism.
Her hobbies included sewing, playing cards and Mexican train with family and friends, embroidering, traveling, volunteering at St. Vincent de Paul and serving the community. She was proud to have given over 30 years both at St. Vincent de Paul and volunteering at Payson Hospital as a Pink Lady. She is survived her children, Cynthia Cordaro and Florence Zurawski; 9 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; her sister, Chancy Kamp and brother Angelo Bordogna and many nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held at Messinger Payson Funeral Home at 901 S. Westerly Rd in Payson, AZ on Friday, January 27, 2023 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM with a Funeral Mass on January 28, 2023 at St. Philips Church at, at 511 S. Saint Phillips Street in Payson, AZ 85541 at 12:30 PM with a reception to follow in the church hall.
Donations can be made to St. Vincent de Paul of Payson in Florence Rigby’s name.
