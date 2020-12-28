Forrest Dale McCoy, a Pine, AZ resident for over 27 years, passed away very unexpectedly at his home on November 19, 2020, of heart failure at age 83 years.
He was born on January 6, 1937 to his parents, Lloyd and Mildred McCoy in Hugoton, Kansas.
He graduated from Hugoton High School in 1958; earned an M.B.A. in Accounting from Denver University, and served in the U.S. Army in Germany in the finance field.
He was married on August 13, 1966, to his wife, Rosmary, at the First Methodist Church in Waukegan, Illinois.
His business career included extensive world travel and residences in Buenos Aires, Toronto, Rome, and South Florida.
He is survived by his wife, Rosmary; daughter, Mary; son, James (Isabel); sister, Jane Wilkerson; as well as several beloved nephews, nieces and their families.
No services due to COVID-19.
