Sun City, AZ – Foster Vincent passed away peacefully at Hospice of the Valley, Surprise, AZ on Sunday, September 15, 2019. Foster was born December 23, 1929 in Jefferson, IA to Edward and Thelma Vincent. After graduation from Jefferson High School, Foster enlisted in the National Guard, where he served 6 years. He married Susan J. Underwood in October, 1950. They had three children: Andrew, who resides in Sun City AZ, Sara, who resides in Nuevo, CA and Kristine, who resides in Horton, KS. He worked for thirty years as Sales Manager for Sieg Co in Estherville, IA. After retiring from Sieg Co, Foster and Susan relocated to Mesa, AZ and 11 years later they relocated to Payson, AZ. After spending some time golfing and fishing, Foster became the Customer Service Manager for U.S. Home Corp in Phoenix, AZ and worked there 15 years before finally retiring for good in 1995. Foster spent many years volunteering 2-3 days per week at the Tonto Natural Bridge State Park, north of Payson. Foster was preceded in death by his wife Sue; his parents and one sister Virginia. Foster is survived by his sister Thellis, brother Michael, three children, 4 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, 3 nieces and a nephew. A memorial service will be held Sunday, November 17, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Community Presbyterian Church, 800 E. Main St., Payson, AZ 85541.
