Frances Boyer went home to Heaven to forever walk the sands October 14th, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.
Frances was born on December 9th, 1964 in Phoenix, Az to Vance and Evelyn Boyer, and started the remainder of her life in Payson, Az in 1999. Her love for northern Arizona and the Rim Country was undeniable along with the countless adventures and memories at Grammy’s Place in Show Low.
Frances is survived by her children Danny (Carissa), Johney (Cody), and Purdy (Dustin); her sisters Debbie, Amy (Josh), and Kelly; her brothers Budd (Chasidy), and Jr. Lee; and her grandchildren Emily, Elyssa, Elaina, Vance, Logan, Remy, Rylie, Mel, Dallas, Willow, and Navie Frances Grace (due March 18th, 2022). She is also survived by 5 nieces, 6 nephews, 5 grand-nieces, and 7 grand-nephews.
Frances is preceded in death by her loving parents Evelyn and Vance; the recently departed love of her life, Randy; her sisters Julie and Lora; her cherished Granny; and her precious grandbaby boy.
She will always be remembered for her years of dedication to Circle K and the family she grew from it.
If she wasn’t working you could find her down on the creek or relaxing on the beach, but no matter what, she was always hand in hand with her grandbabies.
Her loyalty was unmatched and anyone who had the privilege to know her and love her could not deny she was a force to be reckoned with. Frances was always seeking to better herself and encouraged everyone around her to do the same.
She was 100% the bravest, sassiest, realest, most hilarious and tough as nails.
Frances was undoubtedly devoted to her family and no questions asked, one call away.
Her indescribable faith in God never wavered and her firm belief in the power of prayer helped carry her through her battle with lymphoma across the finish line to remission. In absolutely no way did she allow cancer to dim her light.
This is not goodbye, it’s see you later.
She will be deeply missed and forever loved.
Til we meet again… Funeral Services are November 14th (Sunday) from 10am to 11am @ West Valley Chapel 9380 W. Peoria Ave., Peoria, AZ 85345.
