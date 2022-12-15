Frances Joanette “Joanie” Gustofson (1949-2022) Dec 15, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Frances Joanette “Joanie” Gustofson passed away on December 8, 2022 at the Hospice Compassus. She was born December 19, 1949, the daughter of Charles and Janine (Donelli) Armstrong.She loved playing card games with her friends and loved her many pets.Joanie is survived by her two daughters, Sherry (Brad) Houston from Colorado and Cindy (Travis) Grissman from Wisconsin; 23 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren. 