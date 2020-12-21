Frances (Fran) Mae Heuton, age 90, of Osage, Iowa died Monday, December 14, 2020, of natural causes. She was surrounded by her family and loved ones, and is now with Our Lord and Savior.
Per Frances’s wishes cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Fran was born in Ross, Iowa on January 10, 1930 the daughter of Raymond and Fannie Kester. She was baptized and confirmed at the First Lutheran Church in Omaha, Nebraska by Reverend Lawrence Acker. She graduated in 1948 from Audabon High School, she then attended the California School of Beauty in Omaha.
Fran was united in marriage to the love of her life, Donald Roy Heuton of Carroll, on May 14, 1949. To this union four children were born, Ronald Royce, Julie Maxine, Terri Rae, and Gregory Lee. The couple moved to California from Iowa in 1951, and stopped in Green River, Wyoming for 15 years before continuing their journey to California. While living in Wyoming, she was employed as a secretary. In California and Arizona, she worked as a medical records librarian, and also a medical records director. She retired at the age of 70 in Payson, Arizona. The couple returned to Iowa to live in 2001.
Her life with Don was filled with adventure, excitement, sorrow, and love. Together they traveled the Western United States, participating in Mountain Man Re-enactments. Frances’s talents were abounding. She created beautiful bead work, leather tooling, painting, ceramics, doll making, and dressing. She dabbled in, and enjoyed lots of arts. Fran had a passion for Geneology and traced her family’s lineage to the 1600’s.
Fran was a wonderful wife, mother, and grand-mother. She was a great role model of commitment.
Those left to treasure her memory are her husband, Don of 71 years. Her children; Ron (Wendy) Heuton of St. Ansgar, Terri (Rick) Barr of Sellersburg, Indiana. Grandchildren; Jason (Kelly) Heuton of Arizona, Johnnie Lee Heubsch of Arizona, Desiree Hollingsworth of Nevada, Mark Barr of Indiana, Josh (Sarah) Barr of Alabama, and Lindsey Barr of Indiana. Ten Great-Grandchildren, brother Clark (RoseAnne) Kester of Missouri, and brothers-in-law Jack Heuton of Iowa, and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
She has been reunited in heaven with her parents, infant children, Julie and Gregory; in-laws Roy and Marcella Heuton;, brothers, Warren (Lucille) Kester, Dale (Daphne) Kester; sisters, Mary (Carl) Savage, Clara (Wesly) Poore; sisters-in-law, Beverly Heuton, Tootie (Jerry) Lass and Marge (Dale) Christensen.
The family would like to thank Pastor Chris Staley for his comforting prayers and singing, and also thank the Mitchell County Home Health and Hospice of North Iowa.
Memorials may be sent to:
St. Joseph’s Indian School
In memory of
Frances Heuton
P.O. Box 300 Chamberlain, SD 57325-9919
