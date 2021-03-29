Francis Horner of Payson, Arizona passed away March 23rd. He was born in the township of Bella Plains, Kansas to Garret and Gertie Horner.
Chapel service with military honors for this 102 year strong veteran will be held at Messinger Payson Funeral Home Wednesday, March 31st at 2:00 p.m. A private family service will be conducted at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona in Phoenix on April 2nd.
Survivors include 3 grandsons: Terry (Raquel), Tad (Tammy), and Tim (Melissa); 5 great-grandchildren: Chanel, Tiffany, Nicholas, Breann and Abigail; two sisters: Elsie and Merle.
