Frank Bradley Brooks, 83 years of age, died January 5th in Payson, Arizona after a brief but fierce battle with COVID pneumonia.
He is survived by his loving wife of over 51 years, Lee Brooks; three daughters, Maura Beland, Londa Matthieu, Cheryl Coons; eight grandchildren, Jessica, Jillian, Bradley, Stephanie, Christian, Gabrielle, Madeline, and Rebecca; and three great-grandchildren, Hailey, Carson, and Brooks. He is also survived by his brother, J. Thomas Brooks; sister, Rosemary Morrison; and many loving nieces and nephews.
Frank was born in Tucson, Arizona in 1938 to John and Helen Brooks. He graduated from Tucson High School in 1955. After attending the University of Arizona, he joined the United States Air Force, entering the Aviation Cadet Program. Following a distinguished 20 year career including many aircrafts, 100 successful missions over North Vietnam, and multiple duty assignments, he retired to civilian life, returning with his family to Tucson. Here, he began a second career working for Hughes Aircraft, which later became Raytheon Missile Systems. After this 15 year career, he began a second retirement, moving with Lee to Payson. He immediately became involved with the Rim County Literacy Program, volunteering for ten years as a math tutor. Following this, he transitioned his focus to the Central Arizona Humane Society, enjoying his time with the animals he loved, walking dogs. Donations in his memory may be made to this institution.
A memorial commemorating his life of love and service will be held at a later date, when family and friends are once again safe to gather, remember and celebrate.
