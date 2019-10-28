Frank Leslie Carr, Jr. (95) passed away Oct. 7, 2019 in Mesa, AZ. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Ponderosa Ward. Interment will be Friday, November 8, 2019 at the National Cemetery in Phoenix off of Cave Creek Rd.
