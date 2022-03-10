Frank Karnes completed his 86-year journey at home following a short illness, seven months following his wife Joyce’s passing.
Growing up on the Thumb Butte Ranch near Prescott, Frank gained a love of the outdoors that shaped his life. After serving in the U.S. Army in Germany, Frank settled in southern California, where he rose through the management ranks at McDonnell Douglas Aerospace Company. Frank completed his four-decade career as Manager of Project Management, with two years of regular commutes to headquarters in St. Louis working on the Space Station Freedom/International Space Station program.
Frank was an avid outdoorsman, off-road enthusiast, and golfer. Frank and Joyce moved to Payson where they enjoyed pursuing their interests and devoting energy to several non-profit organizations. For over a decade, Frank carried out emergency ham radio communications duties for the Military Auxiliary Radio System (MARS), ultimately serving as the director of a three-state region. Frank also contributed many hours to the relocation of the Zane Grey cabin to Green Valley Park and appreciated seeing the cabin on his drives to and from town.
Frank and Joyce are survived by their son Joseph and his family in Santa Fe, New Mexico, where the couple enjoyed visiting. Their ashes will be spread along the Mogollon Rim, overlooking the land and people they loved. If you would like to honor Frank’s memory, please plant a tree, appreciate your own journey, and take the opportunity to help someone in need.
