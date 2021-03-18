Freda Fay Lee, age 78, passed away unexpectedly on March 14, 2021.
Freda spent 10 years as a rancher’s wife on the Doll Baby Ranch. She then spent 4 years delivering mail on a contract postal route. Freda worked various jobs in customer service until she retired.
Freda is survived by her sons Bill Lee (Deidra), and Patrick Lee. She is also survived by her sisters, Cheryl L. Miller, and Linda C. Gist. Freda had two grandchildren, Joanna R. Lee, Clinton A. Lee (Kelly) and one great-granddaughter, Jesse R. Lee.
Freda is preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Jesse Ray Lee; parents June Gist and William Gist.
Services will be held at a later date.
