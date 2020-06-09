It is with great sadness that the family of Gary Hogue announces his passing, on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at the age of 68 years.
Gary, born in Newark, OH on August 3, 1951, was nicknamed “Sweat” by his friends. Gary had a heart of gold, a fun personality and lived life to the fullest. He was a loving father and grandfather. Gary owned several carpet businesses. He loved boating, skiing, animals and especially country music, spending many nights jamming with the “Back Yard Band”.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 35 years, Sharlet Hogue; children David Thomas, Deneille Hogue, and Deanna Ford; 8 grandchildren; and brothers John and Geoff. He was predeceased by his brother Dan and his parents Gladys and William Hogue.
A Celebration of Gary’s life will be held at 12 p.m., on Saturday, June 13, at the Greater Payson Moose Lodge #852, located at 4211 AZ Hwy. 260, Star Valley, AZ.
