Gaye Lynn Carrillo, 65, of rural Payson, Arizona, passed peacefully away at 3:00 p.m. on August 30, 2022, in Payson, Arizona while holding her mother’s hand.
Gaye was born to Margaret Agnes “Peggy” (LeSage) and Milburn Leroy “Ike” Briggs on July 5, 1957, in Tucson, Arizona where she resided until her teenage years before moving to Kansas, ultimately to find her long-term home in Parsons, Kansas. Gaye attended Labette County High School, graduating in 1975 and married Peter Carrillo in July 1975, later divorcing. Gaye then continued her education at Labette Community College graduating from the School of Nursing with honors which then continued as her career as a registered nurse for nearly 40 years.
Gaye is survived by her mother, Margaret “Peggy” Cumpton of the home; stepmother, Nancy Briggs of Parsons; sons, Jason Carrillo (Amy) and their children Alexander, Elsa, Isaac, and Stella all of Lawrence, Kansas and Wesley Carrillo (Kayla) and their children Max and Harper; sister, Terri Briggs of Scottsdale, Arizona; brothers, Billy Cumpton of Phoenix and Chris Cumpton (Casey) of Payson; nephews, Nick Briggs and David Gonzales; nieces, Courtney Towery (Mark) Opal Ewbank (Briggs). She is preceded in death by her dad, M.L. “Ike” Briggs; second husband, Steve Caldwell; brother, Eric “Rick” Briggs; and nephew, Joey Gonzales.
Gaye was a lover of many things. Animals were always present in her life. From a pet racoon as a teenager to countless dogs and cats some purchased -- most rescued from either the side of the road, out of wood piles or from a pack of coyotes or even trapping them in pet carriers with her mother for a feral neutering program. The list of her pets is endless and she loved each and every one dearly.
Her piles of CDs and stacks of vinyl show an eclectic musical taste with the sounds of the classic rock she grew up with, Rod Stewart, Dwight Yoakam, Garth Brooks and Train getting a number of spins at various hours of the day or night, but almost always at a high volume. She attended numerous concerts over the course of her life and could be found dancing if there was a live band at a party, a party of which she was likely the life.
She enjoyed being outdoors, especially fishing – rarely missing an opportunity to wet a line. It is hard to when you keep the tackle and the rods in the trunk of your car. She loved taking photographs, always with a camera in hand and with a new lens seemingly in her sights in her younger years. One would be remiss not to mention her love of NASCAR and the Kansas City Chiefs, constants on the television with channels being flipped back and forth on Sunday afternoons.
She loved her many, many friends, who’ve spanned the decades, the careers, the moves, the ups and downs, and curveballs life throws at us all. She missed many of them when she moved to Arizona to be with her mother in 2020 and she was missed by many of them as well, but in her final years on Earth, she was able to spend them with her mom, sister, and brothers -- folks she loved dearly and finally got the opportunity to make up for “lost” time which distance had taken for years. She enjoyed every minute of it as she did her life.
An informal Memorial Service will be held at the Wall Family Center, 2605 Main Street, Parsons, Kansas on Friday, October 7, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!