Gaye Lynn Carrillo

Gaye Lynn Carrillo, 65, of rural Payson, Arizona, passed peacefully away at 3:00 p.m. on August 30, 2022, in Payson, Arizona while holding her mother’s hand.

Gaye was born to Margaret Agnes “Peggy” (LeSage) and Milburn Leroy “Ike” Briggs on July 5, 1957, in Tucson, Arizona where she resided until her teenage years before moving to Kansas, ultimately to find her long-term home in Parsons, Kansas. Gaye attended Labette County High School, graduating in 1975 and married Peter Carrillo in July 1975, later divorcing. Gaye then continued her education at Labette Community College graduating from the School of Nursing with honors which then continued as her career as a registered nurse for nearly 40 years.

