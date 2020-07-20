Gayton Carl Diehl, a World War II veteran, passed away peacefully July 10 at the Rim Country Health rest home.
He was born July 14, 1925 in Menasha, Wis. to Carl and Dorothy Diehl. Known to many as G.C., he joined the Navy right out of high school, becoming a medic as well as a head cook during the time he served.
After leaving the Navy, he was a Reserve for 8 years. Upon being honorably discharged, he worked at the Marathon for 23 years.
He eventually moved his family to Arizona in 1969 and worked in the motel business. He found his way to the town of Payson in 2019, and thoroughly enjoyed fishing with his family during trout tournaments at Willow Springs Lake.
G.C. was married to the love of his life, Lola, for 28 years until her passing. He then relocated to Oceanside, Calif., where he remained with his longtime partner, Charlotte, for 35 years.
He will be greatly missed.
G.C. is preceded in death by his beloved parents; wife, Lola; and sons, Leroy and Allan.
He is survived by sons, Terry (Sylvia) and Clyde (Sue); partner, Charlotte; and many grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
