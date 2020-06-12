Geoff Riches passed away peacefully in his home Sunday, June 7, 2020 due to pancreatic cancer. Geoff was born October 2, 1949 in Washington DC to Cromwell Riches and Barbara Ann Vliet.
He spent a large portion of his childhood in Beirut, Lebanon, where his father served as a Foreign Service Officer. Upon returning to the United States, the family resided in Bethesda, MD.
Geoff graduated from Walt Whitman High School and the University of Maryland. He earned a graduate degree in Public Administration from UNC Charlotte.
Geoff was a Human Resource Administrator who spent his entire career in the public sector, working for city, county, and state governments. He specialized in modernizing human resource departments, and improving employee benefits and pay in a cost effective manner. He had extensive experience in risk management and union negotiations. Geoff always did what was best for employees, often feeling political pressure as a result. After accepting the position of Human Resource Director of Mohave County, Geoff moved west and found true happiness. In 2014 Geoff and his wife, Kelly, retired to Payson.
Geoff leaves behind Kelly, his wife of 15 years, three adult children, Erin (Loren), Sean (Heather), and Natalie, three grandchildren, two sisters, and two step-sisters. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Geoff loved his Payson home. He loved the Rim, cats, art, hiking, jazz concerts, and the library. The Riches family want to thank Hospice of Payson for their help and support.
