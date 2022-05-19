George Claude Huckey, Husband, Father, Brother and Grandfather peacefully passed away May 10, 2022. Born June 12, 1932 in Bristow, Oklahoma to Ollie and Minnie Huckey.
He moved with his family to Chandler, Arizona in 1943. In 1949 he moved to Ajo, Arizona where he graduated High School. After graduation he went to work for Phelps Dodge Mining Corp. at the age of 19.
He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean war. He served 2 years active duty and 6 years in the reserves. After his honorable discharge, he returned to work at Phelps Dodge Mining Corp. to serve in his machinist apprenticeship. He later achieved status of Journeyman. In 1969 he was hired by Arizona Public Service as a journeyman machinist at Cholla power plant in Holbrook, Arizona. He also worked at several other APS power plants as a roving maintenance supervisor. He retired from APS in 1990 and started his goal of traveling to all 50 states, which he and his wife Judy accomplished.
Throughout his life he was active in many sports and leagues. One of his most profound accomplishments was to receive his black belt in Judo. He then became a Judo instructor. While in Ajo he taught at his own Dojo. In Holbrook he taught at Northland Pioneer College.
He was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed being outdoors with family and friends.
George was a man of faith and was devoted to his Lord and Savior. He enjoyed meeting his fellow men of faith every Monday morning at the Crosswinds Restaurant for prayer breakfast.
George touched many lives throughout his lifetime as a parent, grandparent, brother, mentor and friend. For these reasons and many more we will never forget his place in our lives. His kindness, generosity and compassion towards others and his dream for harmony for everyone he knew and loved was felt by all who knew him. We will all remember how he made us laugh with his unique sense of humor and stories which will live on with us forever.
George is survived by his wife, Judy, of 55 years and his four children, Steven Huckey (Sylvia), Elaine Richardson, Keith Huckey (Norma), and Lester Huckey (Sharon) and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by 6 siblings and survived by his sisters, Jean Thompson (Bill), Faye Myers, and Pat Loy.
He loved to see all his family every year at the Huckey Family Reunion. For more than 20 years the reunion was held on Memorial Day weekend where his family from near and far would gather to celebrate being together.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Messinger Mortuary in Payson Arizona on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at 1:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations be made to Veterans Helping Veterans, 600 E. Highway 260, #10, Payson, AZ 85541
