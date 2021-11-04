George Henry Morris, 87, of Star Valley, Arizona, went to be with Jesus peacefully on September 9, 2021. George submitted to the Lord with open arms and was surrounded by his family. He was born March 14, 1934 in Chandler, Arizona to Rolland Everett and Rebecca Ellen (Crow) Morris.
He married Suzanne (Cleary) Morris in 1954 in Globe, AZ. George and Suzanne were married for 67 years. George worked at the Owens Brothers Sawmill for years. In 1956 he started Morris Brothers Construction with his two brothers, Bill and Tom, and worked in the industry the rest of his life. George built the Twin Pines Shopping Center, and was driving his dump truck right up to his 87th birthday for his company -- Three in One Construction.
George is survived by his loving wife, Suzanne (Cleary) Morris, of Star Valley, his daughter Jeannie (Chris) Cline of Tonto Basin, son Michael (Carol) Morris of Payson, daughter Kathy (Earl) LaForge of Payson, and son George “Pat” (Terri) Morris Star Valley. He has 13 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
George was a born again Christian, having accepted the Lord in 1976 along with his wife Suzanne. Two of their children accepted the Lord on the same day, with the other two children accepting later on.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the Payson High School Auditorium, 301 S. McLane Rd., Payson, AZ. The family wishes to thank Sage Hospice and Palliative Care for their compassion and the amazing care they provided.
