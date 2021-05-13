Georgia Burnside, age 54, of Payson, AZ gained her wings on 4/16/21. Georgia was an incredible individual who loved with everything she had and those who were able to be in her presence knew that. Georgia decided in 2008 to pack what she owned and move herself and her son to Payson, AZ from California. Georgia fell in love with Payson and the surrounding areas and worked hard to provide for her and Nikko. She spoke highly about the friends and family she had gained while residing in Payson. Georgia loved hiking and said it brought such peace to her and she felt her connection to God in the mountains. Georgia is survived by her son Nikko Burnside, mother Sandy (Randy), sisters Carroll, Tyra, Bobbie Jo (Brian), Pam, Teresa, Chandra, and JoJo; nieces, Alyssa, Justice, Jesse, Sara and nephews Justin, Jordan, Alex; and many beloved aunts, uncles, and cousins along with a tremendous number of friends. There will forever be a void in our hearts with the loss of Georgia in those she left behind, but we all now have an incredible angel watching over us. Our family would like to send our love and appreciation to those who reached out to us and the town of Payson. Thank you for loving our Georgia the way we do.
Services will be held on May 15th, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. located in the Payson High School Dome, 301 S. McLane Rd.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!