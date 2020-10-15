Gerald G. Whisler – Born Nov. 9, 1934 in Hillsboro, Ohio. Passed Oct. 5, 2020 in Payson, AZ.
He served our country for 20 years. Retired from the Air Force as a Tech Sergeant in 1972. He loved his country. He then took over his father’s business in Ohio till 1977; at that time he moved his family to Arizona because of his wife’s health issues. Once in AZ he worked a few different jobs but his most rewarding was working for the VA as a Veteran Service Officer for 10 years. He helped many veterans throughout his years.
He is preceded in death by his wife Geneva, mother Margaret, father Paul Whisler. He is survived by his son James Whisler, daughters Carolyn Moore, Deborah Bradway (Robert); brothers Jon (Roseann) Whisler, Mike (Candy) Whisler; two grandchildren Chelsea, Andrew; many nieces and nephews; caregiver family friend Rene Hambicki; also numerous friends.
He was a loving, caring, supportive husband, father, son, brother and friend (favorite saying “Whatever”). He will forever be missed. He will live in our hearts forever.
Memorial services will be held in April 2021 at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Phoenix, AZ. Will announce at that time.
