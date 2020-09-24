Gerald (Jake) Murer (February 19, 1937 – August 29, 2020), passed away at the age of 83 at home with family and loved ones. Jake began his career as a lumberjack in Adirondack in Upstate New York. Jake moved his family to Arizona in 1965, where he began his career as an Electrician for the Mesa School District until 1977 at which time he and his wife, Carol moved to Payson. In 1980, Jake started his own business, Jake Murer Electric, which he operated until he retired in 1997. Jake was known for being a hardworking and honest businessman.
Jake’s loves included: downhill skiing which he qualified for the Olympics for Nordic Ski Jumping in 1956; and competing in Equestrian Endurance riding in which he won a Bronze Medal in the ’80s.
Jake’s wife, Carol Sally Murer, preceded him in death on September 15, 2013. Jake lovingly cared for his wife for many years during her illness. He is survived by one son, John (Toni), and three daughters, Darlene, Mechelle Munroe, and Brenda; along with eight grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Service (Open House) will be held on Sunday, September 27, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at John Murer’s home, located at 7774 Gibson Ranch Road in Lower Round Valley. Side dishes are welcome. If you have questions or need directions, please contact, John at 928-970-0155. In lieu of flowers, contributions requested to the Hospice Compassus, 511 S. Mud Springs Road, Payson, AZ 85541.
