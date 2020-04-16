Gerda Kathinka Jaco (née Sohl) passed away peacefully at home on Friday, April 10, 2020, in Payson, Arizona, with her loved ones by her side.
Gerda was the only child born to the late Johannes and Elisabeth Sohl, of Bergen-Enkheim (near Frankfurt), Germany, on October 11, 1927. When 16 years old she was taken from her parents to serve in the “arbeitdienst” obligatory work program in support of the German war effort, spending a year in the Czech Republic on a farm and in a munitions factory until the war ended.
In 1945, she went home to Frankfurt and her family, where she met Glen Jaco, a soldier in the US Army liberation forces. They married in Germany and moved to live with Glen’s family in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, in 1947. Following Glen’s release from the US Army, they lived for a few years in Illinois. Gerda was proud to be awarded her US Citizenship in 1950. In 1951, Gerda and Glen moved with their two young daughters, Joan and Susan, to Chandler, Arizona. Glen became a plumber, and Gerda was a dedicated wife, mother, and homemaker (“haus frau”). She also cared for her parents after they moved from Germany to join the family in 1975. Gradually having fallen in love with the Arizona “Rim Country” north of Phoenix, Gerda and Glen retired to their second home in Payson, Arizona, in 1997.
During her years in Chandler, Gerda was very active in the Weeders Garden Club, where she holds a lifetime membership. Gerda spent her leisure time cooking German meals and many recipes from her time in Missouri. She was an avid reader, card player, and quilter. She was accomplished at decoupage, needlework, embroidery, and crochet. She supported Girl Scout activities and was active in the Nazarene church, where she taught vacation Bible school. She also enjoyed sewing for her two girls, support-ing their school activities, and later, especially spending time with her daughters’ growing families. Her greatest joys were her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and every year at Christmas making gift bags for her family, full of homemade breads, cookies and German treats. Gerda and Glen’s favorite times were touring all 50 States, visiting Germany, and a 25th anniversary cruise to Alaska.
Gerda was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved husband Glen, who passed away in 2013. She was his faithful and devoted wife for over 66 years.
Gerda is survived by a large, loving family: Her daughters Joan McClellan (Jerry), and Susan Hansen (David Gorman); five grandchildren: Chris Goins (Amie), Seana McPherson (Andy), Amy Daly (Bryan), Melissa Patterson (Derick), and Shaun Hansen (Sarah); ten great-grandchildren: Daniel and Aaron Goins; Natalie, Megan, and Jorie McPherson; Conner, Kira, and Brayden Daly; and Emmery and Ryland Patterson.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Hospice Compassus in Payson, Arizona.
A private family gathering will be held at the Mesa Cemetery sometime in the future.
