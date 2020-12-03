Glen Earl Croy of Payson, Arizona, 77, passed away on Nov. 23, 2020 in Phoenix, Arizona. Glen was born July 10, 1943 in Dardanelle, Arkansas to William Glen Croy and Patricia Viner. He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served a 2-yr. mission for the church in Germany. He served in the Air Force for 4 yrs.
He is survived by his wife Linda, daughters: Laura (David) Fabiano, Cindy, Amy, Adrienne, Rachel (Scott) Turley, Mary (Logan) Blau, & Sarah (Joel) Robertson; 29 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren; sister Kathy White, brother Elton Croy. Preceded in death by his parents and sisters Susan Whitwood and Larissa Palmer.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!