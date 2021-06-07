Glenn was born in Ukiah, CA and moved to Payson in 1994. He retired from Hewlett- Packard. He served in the U.S. Army and retired from the Naval Reserve. Glenn is survived by his wife, Barbara; her son Troy and family; Glenn’s sons Chuck and family, Don and family, Bob and family, and daughter Kathy and family. He is survived by 15 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
Glenn also leaves behind 3 special friends, George Bennett, Bill Johnson and Genny Casanova. Glenn’s fur baby Duffy O'Shea since passed away on May 24. There will be a Celebration of Life on June 12, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Payson United Methodist Church. Glenn’s interment will be June 14 at National Memorial Cemetery in Cave Creek.
