Glenora Annette Hintze, age 82 of Payson, AZ went to be with her Lord Jesus on October 9, 2022. She was living at an assisted living home the past 4 years due to her battle with Alzheimer’s disease.
Glenora or Toots (as her siblings, nieces and nephews called her) was born on a farm near Hendrum, Mn. She grew up in the Lutheran Church and loved serving and teaching Sunday School. She loved her garden, cooking for her family and traveling. She adored her husband Chuck and she was his first mate as they sailed 84 times together. They loved the peace and tranquility of the water and the stars at night. Glenora loved her Lord and Savior Jesus as was evident of her selfless living. It is with much peace from our Lord that she dealt with her disease as well as her family. No letters or degrees behind her name but most important, “Child of God”.
She is survived by her husband Arthur Charles Hintze, brother Dick and wife Nida Storsved, her three children, daughter Kim and Dr. Rod Anderson, son Robert Onsgard, and daughter Connie and Joe Singer.
Her loved grandchildren included Nikki Rodgers, Anthony Eder, Katie Wakefield and husband Chris, Rachell Onsgard, Eddie Onsgard, Shannon and Andrew Wanner, Ashley and Josh Hoffman, Keith and Kendra Singer, and Erika and Tim Brooks and 16 great grandchildren. Also many nieces and nephews that she all cherished and loved dearly.
She was preceded in death by her first husband Roger Onsgard and second husband Gene Johnson, daughter Kristi Watkins, her brothers James, Alton, Irving, Clifford, Floyd, and sister Gladys.
Funeral services will be at the Rock of Ages Church, 204 W. Airport Rd, Payson, AZ on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that if you’d like to make a donation to Arizona Care Hospice Foundation or the church she worshiped at Rock of Ages.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!