Glenora Annette Hintze, age 82 of Payson, AZ went to be with her Lord Jesus on October 9, 2022. She was living at an assisted living home the past 4 years due to her battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

Glenora or Toots (as her siblings, nieces and nephews called her) was born on a farm near Hendrum, Mn. She grew up in the Lutheran Church and loved serving and teaching Sunday School. She loved her garden, cooking for her family and traveling. She adored her husband Chuck and she was his first mate as they sailed 84 times together. They loved the peace and tranquility of the water and the stars at night. Glenora loved her Lord and Savior Jesus as was evident of her selfless living. It is with much peace from our Lord that she dealt with her disease as well as her family. No letters or degrees behind her name but most important, “Child of God”.

