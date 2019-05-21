Gordon Clem 1932-2019

Gordon Clem passed away April 22, 2019 peacefully at the Powell Place.
Gordon was born June 9, 1932 in Phoenix, Arizona. His child-hood was spent in Kingman, Arizona and Phoenix, Arizona. Gordon served in the U.S. Army in Germany during the occupation after WWII. He graduated from Stanford University at Palo Alto, California and then worked for Stanford Oil and later became a teacher of 5th-grade boys in Los Angeles, California. Gordon moved back to AZ and worked for the Forest Service, the Payson Fire Department and Payson Regional Medical Center.
Per Gordon’s wishes there will be no service and a private burial. Gordon was preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his sister, Erica Wayne; and nephews of Iowa. For those who knew Gordon, he was an intelligent, quiet, kind man and he loved fishing and politics.
