Grace (Dubois) Brookhart was born September of 1929 in Rotterdam, Netherlands to Isaac Dubois and Grietje (Grace) Langestraat. She emigrated to the U.S. after WW2 with her parents and sisters, settling in New Jersey. Grace met and married Donald E. Brookhart in Paterson, NJ in 1956. Grace and Donald moved from New Jersey to Colorado in 1969 and in 1981 settled in Payson, Arizona where they opened a jewelry store. Grace is remembered as a funny, cheerful woman who loved to read, travel, dance and whose hands were never idle.
Grace was predeceased by her parents, husband, sister Francine and son Donald M. Brookhart. She is survived by her 3 children; Debra Brookhart of Tucson, Steven (Angela) Brookhart of Payson, Patricia (Gary) Iles of Trout Creek, Montana, four grandchildren; Don, Dustin, Kenneth and Valerie, sister Catherine Overby, and nephews. She will be greatly missed, we love you!
Due to Covid, there will be no services.
