On Tuesday, November 15, 2022, Hallie passed away in her treasured home of Payson. She was the beloved and devoted wife of Charles (Chuck) Jackman for the past 15 years.
Hallie was born in Long Island, New York on November 6, 1948. The youngest of four daughters born to Clancy and Kathleen (Campbell) Hurlburt.
Living in Payson for over 20 years, Hallie was a true Payson-ite, and was well-known for her active involvement in many charities and civic organizations, including Rim Country Republican Club, Friends of Parks & Rec, 2-time president of the Rotary Club, Hospitality Chairman for the 125th World’s Oldest Continuous Rodeo, Treasurer for Rim Country Kids in their starting program, a CASA advocate, and a former member of the KMOG team. She was dedicated to serving her community and was acknowledged with the Paul Harris award for her dedication of many years of service through Rotary. Her family will continue her legacy of demanding work. She will be remembered by her devoted husband Charles “Chuck” Jackman, her children William Overman, Chad (Melissa) Overman, Kathleen "Kasey" (Brian) Moberly, step-sons Dr. John Jackman and William “Willy” (Michelle) Jackman, sisters Kathleen “Kathy” Hession and Marguerite “Meg” Turlukis, (preceded in death by Beth Knapp), and her grandchildren Kaylee and Ascher Overman, Warrick and Nate Moberly, Ryden, Hagan and Tate Jackman, and Carter Buckner. As well as extended family and friends, all who admired her. Hallie’s bubbling personality, caring nature, and perseverance will be missed. Rest in peace “Grandma wonderful” – we will miss you always and forever carry you in our hearts.
Family and friends are invited to attend the Memorial service and Celebration of Life on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at 11 AM at Messinger Funeral Home, 901 S. Westerly Rd., Payson, AZ 85541. Reception immediately to follow.
