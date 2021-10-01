Harald Kenneth Wellington was born February 2, 1950, in Fort Dix, NJ. (AKA Hal the Barber) After a long year of battling lung cancer, Hal passed away peacefully at home in Payson, Az on August 27, 2021, at the age of 71.
He is preceded in death by his parents Harry and Jean Wellington along with a nephew Venice Christmas. He leaves behind his wife Cheryl Wellington of 21 year; his sister Penny Christmas; his children Curt Hurst, Jennifer Vogue, stepchildren Crystal Stevens, Ronnie Hines, Christina furlong, Krista Beery and 12 grandchildren, Logan, Lacy, Lara, Levi, Leah, Lava, Lyla, Delaney, Rose, Angela, Katlynn, and Maci; and many families and friends that he loved.
Hal attended Royal Palm elementary school from 1956-1964 where he succeeded in track and field from 6th to 8th grade.
Hal graduated from Sunnyslope high school in 1968. While in high school he also was going to barber school and received his barber license in 1966 at the young age of 16 and was a barber throughout his life. He owned and operated Hal’s barber shop in Pine AZ, and Outback barber shop in Punkin Center. He had a chair at Payson Barber Shop for over 10 years and retired from J.J.’s Barber Shop at the age of 70. Throughout his career he volunteered his services to Payson Care Center, Payson Hospital, and even traveled to Phoenix where a few veteran customers were located and the homes of customers who could not come to him. He was a master at his trade. Goodbye, Hal the barber, you will be missed by many.
There will be a Celebration of Life at the Greater Payson Moose Lodge 852 in Star Valley, AZ October 16, 2011, at 1:00 where Hal was a member since 2008. Potluck to follow, please feel free to bring a dish to share.
