Hason Osman Zale

Hason went to his eternal rest November 12, 2021. He was born August 11, 1979 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Preceded in death by his father Moon Zale and mother Darla Zale.

He is survived by his 2 sons Micah and Chance Zale, his daughter Karina Zale, his partner Luci Trushel and stepfather Bobby Owen.

Hason owned his business Bug Commander LLC for 12 years. He cared deeply for all his customers and never hesitated to help out a friend in need.

He was an avid hunter and fisherman, he never missed an opportunity to be in the woods or on the water.

He will be deeply missed by so many, especially his kids and his partner. There will be a celebration of life for Hason after the holidays; time and date will be determined soon.

